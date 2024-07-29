Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 24914.5

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 24914.5 (0.32%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24980.45 to 24894.05.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 24914.5 (0.32%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24980.45 to 24894.05. Nifty futures are at 24966.75 (0.21%) & with an open interest change of 1.19% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jul 2024, 10:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00

Gainers: ICICI Bank, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, State Bank Of India

Losers: Cipla, Tata Consumer, Titan Company

29 Jul 2024, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSU Bank at (2.36%), NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (1.15%) & NIFTY Oil & Gas at (1.09%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY FMCG at (-0.25%), NIFTY India Consumption at (-0.25%), NIFTY Healthcare at (0.01%) are currently the low performing sectors

29 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24943.3 (0.44%) , 108.45 points higher than the previous closing.

29 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R124707.86R225009.63 R325158.11
S124257.61 S224109.13 S323807.36
29 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 24406.1 on the last trading day

The Nifty 50 index closed at 24406.1 on the last trading day.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.