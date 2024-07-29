Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 24914.5

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 24914.5 (0.32%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24980.45 to 24894.05. Nifty futures are at 24966.75 (0.21%) & with an open interest change of 1.19% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00
Gainers: ICICI Bank, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, State Bank Of India
Losers: Cipla, Tata Consumer, Titan Company
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSU Bank at (2.36%), NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (1.15%) & NIFTY Oil & Gas at (1.09%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY FMCG at (-0.25%), NIFTY India Consumption at (-0.25%), NIFTY Healthcare at (0.01%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24943.3 (0.44%) , 108.45 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24707.86
|R2
|25009.63
|R3
|25158.11
|S1
|24257.61
|S2
|24109.13
|S3
|23807.36
The Nifty 50 index closed at 24406.1 on the last trading day.