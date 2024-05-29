Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 08:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 22888.15 (-0.19%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22998.55 to 22858.5. Nifty futures are at 22937.25 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -17.58% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22932.45 on the last trading day
On the last day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 22932.45.