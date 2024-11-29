Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 24003.1

Nifty 50 Share Price Today on November 29, 2024: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 24003.1 (0.37%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24049.35 to 23927.15. Nifty futures are at 24157.75 (0.18%) & with an open interest change of 0.6% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00
Gainers: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Cipla, Adani Enterprises
Losers: Power Grid Corporation Of India, Shriram Finance, ITC
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Pharma at (1.19%), NIFTY Healthcare at (1.07%) & NIFTY PSU Bank at (0.52%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY PSE at (-0.22%), NIFTY Realty at (-0.22%), NIFTY IT at (-0.1%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 23927.15 (0.05%) , 13 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24455.99
|R2
|24637.07
|R3
|24928.39
|S1
|23983.59
|S2
|23692.27
|S3
|23511.19
On the last recorded day, the Nifty 50 closed at 24274.9. This closing price reflects the overall performance of the index on that day, indicating market sentiment and investor behavior. For a comprehensive analysis, it would be useful to consider the context around this closing figure, including comparisons with previous closing prices, market trends, and any significant economic or political events that may have influenced trading activity.