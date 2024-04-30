Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 22589

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 16:45 Nifty 50 was trading at 22604.85 (-0.17%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22783.35 to 22568.4. Nifty futures are at 22707.8 (-0.19%) & with an open interest change of 2.59% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
These are the gainers and losers for 30 Apr 2024 on the Nifty 50.
Gainers:Mahindra & Mahindra,Power Grid Corporation Of India,Shriram Finance.
Losers:Tech Mahindra,Bharat Petroleum Corporation,JSW Steel.
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Stocks that have breached their 52 week high/low today,
High: Mahindra & Mahindra (2133),Power Grid Corporation Of India (298.9),Grasim Industries (2392.8),
Low: ,
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Tata Steel (55026906), Power Grid Corporation Of India (33287856) and ICICI Bank (29567956)
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22761.7
|R2
|22880.0
|R3
|22976.65
|S1
|22546.75
|S2
|22450.1
|S3
|22331.8
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates:
Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.
NIFTY 500, Price:20997.2 (0.02%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:22479.9 (1.82%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:49396.75, (0.02%)
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 closed the day at 22643.4 down (-0.24%) in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 22568.4 and high of 22783.35
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 futures are at 22718.95 (-0.14%) with an open interest change of 3.49% which indicates Continuation of downtrend
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Nifty 50.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 02 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22800.0 , Price:34.3
Expiry Date: 02 MAY 2024 , Strike Price:22700.0, Price:79.45
Expiry Date: 02 MAY 2024 Strike Price:22750.0, Price:53.65
PUT:
Expiry Date: 02 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22700.0, Price:81.0
Expiry Date: 02 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22750.0, Price:104.55
Expiry Date: 02 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22600.0, Price:45.8
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Nifty 50 futures are at 22833.65 (0.37%) with an open interest change of 5.39% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future
Nifty 50 Share Price Live:
Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.
Macpower Cnc Machines (1265.5)
Global Surfaces (236.65)
Hindustan Motors (34.65)
Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.
Supreme Infrastructure India (83.1)
Soma Textiles & Industries (34.6)
Raj Oil Mills (71.15)
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: The Nifty 50 is currently trading at 22732.45 up 0.39% in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 22661.8 and high of 22769.1
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates:
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 futures are at 22820.0 (0.31%) with an open interest change of 3.98% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates:
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates:
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Tata Steel (19079715), ICICI Bank (7431259) and State Bank Of India (6944197)
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Stocks that have breached their 52 week high/low today,
High: Mahindra & Mahindra (2133),Eicher Motors (4632.85),Axis Bank (1164),
Low: ,
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Nifty 50 futures are at 22817.75 (0.3%) with an open interest change of 2.43% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30 is at 1.94
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00
Gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, Bajaj Auto
Losers: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Bharti Airtel, Titan Company
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Auto at (1.56%), NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (1.04%) & NIFTY Realty at (0.89%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-0.09%), NIFTY PSU Bank at (-0.09%), NIFTY GS 15 Yr Plus at (-0.07%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 22679.65 (0.16%) , 36.25 points higher than the previous closing.
On the last day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 22419.95.
