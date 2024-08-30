Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2024

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 25151.95 (0.4%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 25192.9 to 24998.5. Nifty futures are at 25265.2 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 35.97% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
30 Aug 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|25164.0
|R2
|25275.65
|R3
|25358.4
|S1
|24969.6
|S2
|24886.85
|S3
|24775.2
30 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 25052.35 on the last trading day
The Nifty 50 index closed at 25,052.35 on the last trading day.