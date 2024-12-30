Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on December 30, 2024: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23813.4 (0.27%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23938.85 to 23800.6. Nifty futures are at 23992.65 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 4.55% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|23859.16
|R2
|23968.13
|R3
|23997.41
|S1
|23720.91
|S2
|23691.63
|S3
|23582.66
On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 23,750.2. This closing price reflects the market's performance and investor sentiment on that day. For a more comprehensive analysis, factors such as market trends, sector performance, and economic indicators leading up to this close would typically be considered. However, based solely on the closing figure, it indicates the value of the index at that specific point in time.