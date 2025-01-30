Hello User
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 23160.75

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23160.75 (-0.01%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23186.70 to 23139.50.

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2025

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on January 30, 2025: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23160.75 (-0.01%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23186.70 to 23139.50. Nifty futures are at 23197.40 (0.21%) & with an open interest change of 1.23% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2025, 10:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00

Gainers: Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Hindalco Industries

Losers: Tata Motors, Wipro, Infosys

30 Jan 2025, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Realty at (1.24%), NIFTY Energy at (0.84%) & NIFTY PSE at (0.72%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Consumer Durables at (-1.41%), NIFTY Auto at (-1.41%), NIFTY IT at (-0.53%) are currently the low performing sectors

30 Jan 2025, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 23169.50 (0.03%) , 6.40 points higher than the previous closing.

30 Jan 2025, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R123101.56R223245.88 R323308.41
S122894.71 S222832.18 S322687.86
30 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22957.25 on the last trading day

On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 22,957.25. This reflects the market's performance and investor sentiment on that specific day. The closing price indicates the value of the index at the end of the trading session, which can be influenced by various factors including economic data, corporate earnings, and global market trends.

