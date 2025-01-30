Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 23160.75

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23160.75 (-0.01%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23186.70 to 23139.50.