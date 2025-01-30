Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 23160.75

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on January 30, 2025: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23160.75 (-0.01%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23186.70 to 23139.50. Nifty futures are at 23197.40 (0.21%) & with an open interest change of 1.23% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00
Gainers: Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Hindalco Industries
Losers: Tata Motors, Wipro, Infosys
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Realty at (1.24%), NIFTY Energy at (0.84%) & NIFTY PSE at (0.72%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Consumer Durables at (-1.41%), NIFTY Auto at (-1.41%), NIFTY IT at (-0.53%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 23169.50 (0.03%) , 6.40 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|23101.56
|R2
|23245.88
|R3
|23308.41
|S1
|22894.71
|S2
|22832.18
|S3
|22687.86
On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 22,957.25. This reflects the market's performance and investor sentiment on that specific day. The closing price indicates the value of the index at the end of the trading session, which can be influenced by various factors including economic data, corporate earnings, and global market trends.