Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 22704.7 (-0.8%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22825.5 to 22685.45.

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 22704.7 (-0.8%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22825.5 to 22685.45. Nifty futures are at (%) & with an open interest change of % which indicates .

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 May 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R122913.95R222939.75 R323054.0
S122773.9 S222659.65 S322633.85
30 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22888.15 on the last trading day

The Nifty 50 closed at 22888.15 on the last trading day.

