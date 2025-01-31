Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23249.50 (0.37%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23322.05 to 23139.20.