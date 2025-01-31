Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on January 31, 2025: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23249.50 (0.37%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23322.05 to 23139.20. Nifty futures are at 23418.30 (0.00%) & with an open interest change of 19.53% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|23277.04
|R2
|23390.97
|R3
|23459.89
|S1
|23094.19
|S2
|23025.27
|S3
|22911.34
On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 23163.10. This closing price reflects the performance of the index, which is a benchmark for the Indian equity market. The Nifty 50 consists of 50 major stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange of India and is widely used by investors and analysts to gauge market trends and investor sentiment. The closing value indicates the level of market activity and investor confidence on that particular day.