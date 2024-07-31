Hello User
Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 24886.7

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 24898.6 (0.17%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24917.45 to 24877.55.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 24898.6 (0.17%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24917.45 to 24877.55. Nifty futures are at 24950.0 (0.08%) & with an open interest change of 0.14% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jul 2024, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Consumer Durables at (0.74%), NIFTY India Consumption at (0.54%) & NIFTY Healthcare at (0.53%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY PSU Bank at (-0.5%), NIFTY Energy at (-0.5%), NIFTY PSE at (-0.26%) are currently the low performing sectors

31 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24886.7 (0.12%) , 29.4 points higher than the previous closing.

31 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R124939.01R225041.93 R325112.11
S124765.91 S224695.73 S324592.81
31 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 24836.1 on the last trading day

On the last day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 24836.1.

