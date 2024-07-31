Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 24886.7

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 24898.6 (0.17%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24917.45 to 24877.55. Nifty futures are at 24950.0 (0.08%) & with an open interest change of 0.14% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Consumer Durables at (0.74%), NIFTY India Consumption at (0.54%) & NIFTY Healthcare at (0.53%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY PSU Bank at (-0.5%), NIFTY Energy at (-0.5%), NIFTY PSE at (-0.26%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24886.7 (0.12%) , 29.4 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24939.01
|R2
|25041.93
|R3
|25112.11
|S1
|24765.91
|S2
|24695.73
|S3
|24592.81
On the last day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 24836.1.