Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 22568.1

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 22589.75 (0.45%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22596.15 to 22557.7.

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 22589.75 (0.45%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22596.15 to 22557.7. Nifty futures are at 22714.1 (0.38%) & with an open interest change of -0.04% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Realty at (2.59%), NIFTY Financial Services 25/50 at (0.74%) & NIFTY Metal at (0.7%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-0.15%), NIFTY GS 15 Yr Plus at (-0.15%), NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (0.02%) are currently the low performing sectors

31 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 22568.1 (0.35%) , 79.45 points higher than the previous closing.

31 May 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R122801.3R222897.9 R323090.05
S122512.55 S222320.4 S322223.8
31 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22704.7 on the last trading day

On the last day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 22704.7.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.