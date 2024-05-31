Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at ₹ 22568.1

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 22589.75 (0.45%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22596.15 to 22557.7.