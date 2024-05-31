Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 22568.1

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 22589.75 (0.45%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22596.15 to 22557.7. Nifty futures are at 22714.1 (0.38%) & with an open interest change of -0.04% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Realty at (2.59%), NIFTY Financial Services 25/50 at (0.74%) & NIFTY Metal at (0.7%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-0.15%), NIFTY GS 15 Yr Plus at (-0.15%), NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (0.02%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 22568.1 (0.35%) , 79.45 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22801.3
|R2
|22897.9
|R3
|23090.05
|S1
|22512.55
|S2
|22320.4
|S3
|22223.8
On the last day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 22704.7.