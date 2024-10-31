Hello User
Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 24349.85

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 24311.9 (-0.12%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24372.45 to 24294.6.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 24311.9 (-0.12%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24372.45 to 24294.6. Nifty futures are at 24315.0 (-0.23%) & with an open interest change of -0.18% which indicates Possibility of reversal of the bearish trend in near future.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2024, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Pharma at (1.38%), NIFTY Healthcare at (1.37%) & NIFTY Infrastructure at (0.34%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-1.51%), NIFTY India Digital at (-1.51%), NIFTY Consumer Durables at (-0.68%) are currently the low performing sectors

31 Oct 2024, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24349.85 (0.04%) , 9 points higher than the previous closing.

31 Oct 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R124540.94R224615.02 R324731.84
S124350.04 S224233.22 S324159.14
31 Oct 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 24466.85 on the last trading day

The Nifty 50 closed at 24,466.85 on the last trading day. This figure reflects the performance of the top 50 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange of India. The closing price is an important indicator of market sentiment and overall economic conditions.

