Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 24349.85

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 24311.9 (-0.12%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24372.45 to 24294.6. Nifty futures are at 24315.0 (-0.23%) & with an open interest change of -0.18% which indicates Possibility of reversal of the bearish trend in near future.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The NIFTY Pharma at (1.38%), NIFTY Healthcare at (1.37%) & NIFTY Infrastructure at (0.34%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-1.51%), NIFTY India Digital at (-1.51%), NIFTY Consumer Durables at (-0.68%) are currently the low performing sectors
The Nifty 50 opened at 24349.85 (0.04%) , 9 points higher than the previous closing.
At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24540.94
|R2
|24615.02
|R3
|24731.84
|S1
|24350.04
|S2
|24233.22
|S3
|24159.14
The Nifty 50 closed at 24,466.85 on the last trading day. This figure reflects the performance of the top 50 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange of India. The closing price is an important indicator of market sentiment and overall economic conditions.