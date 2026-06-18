Nifty 50 surges 4.5% in 4 sessions as crude oil prices tumble after US-Iran truce: Can the benchmark hit 25,000 in June?

Nifty 50 Outlook: Indian equity benchmarks have staged a sharp rebound in recent sessions, with the Nifty 50 rising nearly 4.5% in 5 sessions. The rally has been driven largely by easing geopolitical tensions in West Asia following the US-Iran truce agreement, which triggered a sharp decline in crude oil prices and boosted investor sentiment.

Nifty is currently trading around the 24,100 mark. Moreover, decline in Brent crude prices following the US-Iran peace deal also aided the bbullish sentiment. According to market experts, Brent crude has fallen from above US$95 per barrel during the conflict phase to around US$78-79 per barrel currently, representing a drop of nearly 15-20% in less than two weeks.

The decline in oil prices is particularly significant for India, one of the world's largest crude importers. Lower crude prices help reduce the country's import bill, ease inflationary pressures, support the rupee and provide greater fiscal flexibility. The Indian currency has already responded positively, appreciating amid falling oil prices and improving risk appetite.

The broader market rally has also been supported by a decline in volatility. India VIX has fallen to around 13, indicating reduced risk aversion and improving investor confidence. Market breadth has also improved, with mid-cap and small-cap stocks participating in the rally alongside large-cap counters.

Can Nifty cross 25,000? After a sharp rebound from recent lows, market participants are assessing whether the benchmark index has enough momentum to scale the 25,000 mark. Analysts believe easing geopolitical tensions, lower crude oil prices and improving investor sentiment have strengthened the outlook, though earnings growth and foreign fund flows remain critical for sustaining the rally.

According to Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research at Ventura, the benchmark index does not require a substantial move from current levels to reach the psychological 25,000 mark.

"Nifty requires only ~3.8% upside from current levels (~24,100) to reach 25,000. Such a move is achievable if three conditions remain supportive: 1. Brent crude sustains below US$80/bbl. 2. FII flows continue to improve as macro concerns ease. 3. Q1FY27 earnings commentary remains constructive," Bolinjkar said.

However, he cautioned that after the sharp recovery witnessed over the last few sessions, some consolidation cannot be ruled out in the near term. According to him, markets have already priced in a large portion of the geopolitical relief, and the next leg of the rally is likely to depend more on earnings expectations than on crude oil alone.

"Our base case is that Nifty can test the 24,700–25,000 zone over the coming weeks if crude remains benign and global risk appetite stays intact. While 25,000 is achievable this month, sustaining above that level would require stronger earnings visibility and continued foreign inflows rather than only a geopolitical premium unwind," Bolinjkar added.

Technical Outlook On the technical front, Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP, Research, Master Capital Services Limited, believes technical indicators have improved considerably following the recent rally. He said the index has reclaimed key short-term moving averages, momentum oscillators have turned positive and a breakout from the prevailing falling trendline strengthens the recovery case.

"Technically, the index has reclaimed key short-term moving averages, momentum oscillators have turned positive, and a breakout from the prevailing falling trendline reinforces the recovery thesis. The immediate resistance cluster lies in the 24,400–24,600 zone, which also coincides with the 200-EMA," Upadhyay said.

While acknowledging the improving technical setup, Upadhyay noted that a move towards the 25,000 level by the end of June may be difficult to achieve. He said the immediate focus remains on the 24,400-24,600 resistance zone, which could act as a hurdle in the near term.

"A sustained upmove in the banking space remains the most important trigger. Continued softness in crude oil, rupee stabilization, and RBI's policy measures aimed at attracting foreign participation in domestic markets are additional positive factors," Upadhyay said.

He also highlighted several risks that could limit further gains. According to Upadhyay, the US-Iran truce has not yet been formally signed, and any disruption in negotiations could once again trigger volatility in crude oil prices and reverse the current risk-on sentiment. He further pointed to broader macroeconomic risks including a stronger US dollar, domestic growth disappointments, concerns over Q1 FY27 earnings growth and inflationary pressures as factors that could cap the market's upside in the near term.