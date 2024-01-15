Nifty 50 takes just 26 days to jump from 21k to 22k; Tata Consumer, Bajaj Auto, Wipro jump up to 21% in this period
Nifty 50 reaches 22,000 for the first time, while Sensex scales record high of 73,288.78; BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices also hit record highs.
The Nifty 50 and the Sensex, India's equity benchmarks, jumped to hit their fresh all-time highs in morning trade on Monday, January 15, on gains led by IT and banking heavyweights, including the shares of Infosys, TCS, HDFC Bank and Wipro.
