Nifty 50 target for March 2025 at 24,800, says ICICI Securities; L&T, BHEL, Zomato, M&M, SBI Life among top picks
Nifty 50 index expanded 31% from the lows of March 2023, as against a trailing earnings expansion of around 18% during the same time, thereby resulting in valuations expanding from a reasonable 17.5x to an elevated 20x on a forward earnings basis.
The Indian stock market rally since March 2023 lows has been driven more by P/E expansion rather than trailing earnings growth, indicating high earnings growth expectations ahead, analysts said.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started