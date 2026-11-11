Nifty 50 target: Index in sweet spot? 28,000 soon? HSBC, Citi and Bernstein raise targets after sharp 13.5% recovery

The Indian stock market continued its bullish run, with both frontline indices surging nearly 1% in Wednesday's trade, hitting an 8-month high and extending last week's phenomenal rally.

The Nifty 50 has now recovered around 13.5% from its war-induced lows, while its year-to-date losses have narrowed to just 3.35% after previously slipping into double-digit declines.

Although the Indian market's performance was relatively subdued compared with its Asian peers, most of which were trading with stronger gains, domestic equities continued to build on their recent recovery, supported by improving investor confidence and renewed buying interest.

The recovery has largely been supported by the return of overseas investors, as India becomes an increasingly attractive investment destination following the global AI-led sell-off.

Additionally, the decline in crude oil prices has helped ease inflationary pressures and improved the outlook for India's macroeconomic fundamentals. FPIs have pumped ₹53,739 crore into domestic stocks in November so far, according to NSDL data.

Also Read | Why markets could be stuck in a range even as FPIs return

AI trade reversal puts Indian equities back in the spotlight India’s relatively limited exposure to the AI trade had made its stocks among Asia’s worst performers. However, as the once high-flying trade begins to unravel, that weakness has quickly turned into a blessing.

The recent losses have also made Indian stocks more attractive, while better-than-expected corporate performance has helped support valuation multiples. This has given investors an opportunity to return to Dalal Street after largely overlooking the market for nearly two years in pursuit of AI-linked stocks.

Citi, HSBC upgrade India outlook; Bernstein raises Nifty target on improving sentiment The fallout in AI-linked stocks and the decline in crude oil prices have also caught the attention of global brokerages, prompting them to raise their targets for the Nifty 50.

Citi raised its valuation multiple for Indian equities to 18 times forward earnings from 17 times, arguing that a favourable combination of resilient earnings growth, softer crude oil prices, and a rotation away from crowded AI trades could sustain the market's momentum.

The brokerage raised its Nifty 50 target to 28,000 from 26,000 earlier, implying an upside of around 12% from current levels. It expects Indian corporate earnings to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15-16% over FY26-FY28.

HSBC Holdings Plc also upgraded Indian equities to overweight from neutral, citing resilient earnings and more reasonable valuations. Citigroup Inc. raised its 12-month target for the NSE Nifty 50 Index by nearly 8% to 28,000, pointing to improving earnings growth and lower oil prices.

The brokerage said resilient earnings, strong bank credit growth, and policy measures to support the Indian rupee have made the market "more compelling" following its underperformance relative to emerging market peers this year.

Bernstein has also raised its Nifty 50 target to 26,100 from 25,000 earlier, citing improving market sentiment and easing geopolitical concerns, according to Moneycontrol. The brokerage has maintained its near-term 'Trading Buy' rating on Indian equities while retaining a 'Neutral' stance over a 12-month horizon.