Nifty 50 to approach 23,400 by General Elections 2024 outcome in June as seasonal correction matures, says ICICI Direct
Nifty 50 is expected to rally towards 23,400 by June 2024 driven by BFSI, auto, capital goods, and metal sectors. Midcaps' correction offers attractive risk-reward opportunity for investors seeking quality stocks, as per ICICI Direct.
Nifty 50, which represents the country’s top 50 blue-chip companies across various sectors, has been consolidating in the 1000-point range since mid-January. This period of consolidation served as a cooling-off phase, taming the previously overbought readings.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started