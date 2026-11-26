The bull run in the Indian stock market appears set to continue, with global investment bank J.P. Morgan saying domestic equities are emerging as a potential safe haven for investors seeking to diversify away from AI-focused trades.

So far in November, the Nifty 50 has rebounded 12.3%. If the index maintains this momentum over the remaining two trading sessions, it will mark its biggest monthly gain since April 2020, when it surged 14.6%.

The rally has also narrowed the index's year-to-date losses to just 1%, from 13.5% at its 2026 low. To put the sharp recovery into perspective, the Nifty 50 recorded its longest monthly losing streak in 25 years in September. During the same period, nearly 50% of its constituent stocks slipped into bear market territory.

J.P. Morgan now expects the rally to extend, forecasting further gains in 2027 after what it called the "great comeback of 2026." It expects the Nifty 50 to reach 29,000 by the end of 2027 in its base-case scenario, implying an upside of about 12% from Thursday's close, Reuters reported.

Mint could not independently verify the report. The brokerage's bull- and bear-case targets stand at 31,000 and 22,000, respectively, analysts led by Rajiv Batra said in a note.

J.P. Morgan forecasted MSCI India earnings growth of 14% in 2027, up from 12% in 2026, citing resilient consumption, improving profitability, faster credit growth, and rising private investment.

The brokerage also said it favoured domestic cyclicals over exporters, citing lower oil prices and a firmer rupee. It sees the potential for $100 billion in net foreign inflows if long-only investors return to benchmark weights, following approximately $15.5 billion in overseas buying so far in November.

Goldman Sachs expects Nifty 50 to reach 28,500 Earlier, Goldman Sachs turned bullish on Indian equities, upgrading its rating on India to 'Overweight' from 'Marketweight' and setting a Nifty 50 target of 28,500 by December 2027.

The brokerage cited a recovery in corporate earnings, resilient domestic demand, and a revival in foreign investor flows as factors supporting the next leg of the market rally, even as valuations remain relatively elevated.

In its India Strategy 2027 outlook, titled 'A Clear AI Diversifier,' Goldman Sachs said India could emerge as an attractive destination for global investors seeking to diversify away from AI-heavy markets. It expects Nifty 50 earnings to grow by 15% in both calendar years 2027 and 2028, providing fundamental support for its bullish market outlook.

Citi, HSBC upgrade India outlook; Bernstein raises Nifty target Other global brokerage firms have also raised their Nifty 50 targets, reflecting improving sentiment towards Indian equities.

Citigroup raised its Nifty 50 target to 28,000 from 26,000 earlier, implying an upside of around 12% from current levels. It expects Indian corporate earnings to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15-16% over FY26-FY28.

HSBC Holdings Plc also upgraded its rating on Indian equities to 'Overweight' from 'Neutral,' citing resilient earnings and more reasonable valuations.

Meanwhile, Bernstein raised its Nifty 50 target to 26,100 from 25,000 earlier, citing improving market sentiment and easing geopolitical concerns, according to Moneycontrol. The brokerage maintained its near-term 'Trading Buy' rating on Indian equities while retaining a 'Neutral' stance over a 12-month horizon.