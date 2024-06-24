Nifty 50 to remain volatile with bullish bias; RVNL, Suzlon among top technical picks by Rupak De of LKP Securities
Technical views on F&O market by Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities. De suggests buying Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), Granules India Ltd, and Suzlon Energy Ltd.
Stock market today: Financials and metals were the primary drivers of Monday's declines in the domestic benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50. A report indicating that the markets regulator was looking into claims of "front-running" at Quant Mutual Fund also caused some small- and mid-cap stocks to fall.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started