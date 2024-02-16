Nifty 50 to Sensex: Why Indian stock market has been rising for last four days — explained with 5 crucial reasons
Stock market today: Positive global sentiments, strong Indian economy, liquidity buzz, and better-than-expected inflation data are driving continuous rallies on Dalal Street
Stock market today: Following strong global cues, the Indian stock market extended its rally for the fourth day in a row. The Nifty 50 index regained the 22,000 level within an hour of the opening bell whereas the Bank Nifty index gave a fresh breakout at the 46,300 mark within a few minutes of the opening bell.
