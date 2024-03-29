Nifty 50 to Sensex: Why Indian stock market outshined gold returns in FY24? Explained with 5 crucial factors
In FY24, MCX gold rate ascended to the tune of 13.50% whereas Nifty 50 and Sensex surged 30% and 27% respectively
The Indian stock market has delivered stellar returns to investors in FY24, which is about to end. After the end of the last trade session on Thursday, the Nifty 50 index logged to the tune of 30 percent rise whereas the BSE Sensex shot up 27 percent this time. The Bank Nifty index surged nearly 18 percent in FY24. So, all three frontline indices of the Indian stock market registered robust growth in the financial year 2023-24. In the broad market, the small-cap index registered a nearly 62 percent rally whereas the mid-cap index skyrocketed around 65 percent in FY24. Comparing this return with the MCX gold rate in FY24, gold prices ascended nearly 13.50 percent. So, it is clear that the Indian stock market outshined gold returns in FY24 even though for most of the financial years, both equity and bullion assets were dictated by almost the same factors like the US Fed rate and US economic data. According to experts, the rise in gold prices was contained by the retail market because the retail bullion market adjusts with the future market whenever there is a sharp rise in gold prices. This is helpful for the Indian equity market as investors shift money from bullions to equities after a big rise in equity assets.
