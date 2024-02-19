Nifty 50 touches new all-time high, extends gain for 5th day in a row
Extending its winning streak for the fifth straight session, the Nifty 50, representing India's top 50 companies, soared to yet another all-time high of 22,157.90 points in today's session, surpassing its previous high of 22,124 touched on January 16.
