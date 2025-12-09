Nifty 50 Trading Strategy: Analysts recommend Bear Put Spread options strategy for 16 December expiry

Nifty 50 Trading Strategy: Axis Securities has suggested a Bear Put Spread strategy for Nifty options contracts expiring on 9 December 2025, forecasting a moderately bearish view.

Ankit Gohel
Published9 Dec 2025, 12:51 PM IST
Nifty 50 Trading Strategy: A Bear Put Spread options strategy is used when the view is bearish.
Nifty 50 Trading Strategy: A Bear Put Spread options strategy is used when the view is bearish.

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, traded lower on Tuesday, dragged by heavy selling across the board amid weak global cues. The benchmark Nifty 50 slipped below the key support zone of 25,800 intraday.

The Nifty 50 index opened lower at 25,867.10 on December 9, the weekly derivatives expiry day, as against its previous close of 25,960.55. It hit an intraday low of 25,728.00, but recovered marginally from that level.

Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies and Wipro were the top losers among the Nifty 50 constituents, while Titan Company, Shriram Finance, Eternal, Grasim Industries and Bajaj Finserv were the top index gainers.

Also Read | Nifty 50 slips below support level of 25,800 on weekly F&O expiry day

Nifty Options Highlights

The highest Nifty Open Interest (OI) on the Call side is at the 26,100 strike, followed by 26,200 which could act as resistance levels. On the Put side, the highest OI is at 26,000, followed by 25,900 which may serve as support levels, according to Axis Securities.

The premium for the At-the-Money option is 312, indicating a likely trading range for the week between 25,550 and 26,350, it added.

Nifty Options Strategy for 16 December 2025 Expiry

Recommended Strategy: Bear Put Spread

Axis Securities has suggested a Bear Put Spread strategy for Nifty options contracts expiring on 9 December 2025, forecasting a moderately bearish view.

A bear put spread options strategy involves buying a put option and selling another put option with a lower strike price and the same expiration date of the same underlying asset, which is Nifty 50 here. This strategy is used when the view is bearish.

Also Read | Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy and sell

Strategy Details

Buy 1 lot Nifty 26,000 Put at 140 – 160

Sell 1 lot Nifty 25,750 Put at 60 – 70

Break Even Point: 25,915

The strategy involves buying one lot of the 26,000 strike Put Option and simultaneously selling one lot of the 25,750 strike Put Option.

View full Image
Source: Axis Securities

Risk-Reward Analysis

According to Axis Securities, the maximum potential risk for this Nifty options trading strategy is 6,455, whereas the potential maximum reward is 12,300.

“Traders may consider deploying this spread strategy to achieve moderate returns while maintaining controlled risk and reward,” said Axis Securities.

The brokerage firm advises traders to enter and exit all the legs in strategy together and square-off the strategy before the expiry session closes.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Trading StrategyNifty 50Stock Market TodayF&O
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsNifty 50 Trading Strategy: Analysts recommend Bear Put Spread options strategy for 16 December expiry
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.