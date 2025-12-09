Nifty 50 Trading Strategy: Analysts recommend Bear Put Spread options strategy for 16 December expiry

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, traded lower on Tuesday, dragged by heavy selling across the board amid weak global cues. The benchmark Nifty 50 slipped below the key support zone of 25,800 intraday.

The Nifty 50 index opened lower at 25,867.10 on December 9, the weekly derivatives expiry day, as against its previous close of 25,960.55. It hit an intraday low of 25,728.00, but recovered marginally from that level.

Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies and Wipro were the top losers among the Nifty 50 constituents, while Titan Company, Shriram Finance, Eternal, Grasim Industries and Bajaj Finserv were the top index gainers.

Nifty Options Highlights The highest Nifty Open Interest (OI) on the Call side is at the 26,100 strike, followed by 26,200 which could act as resistance levels. On the Put side, the highest OI is at 26,000, followed by 25,900 which may serve as support levels, according to Axis Securities.

The premium for the At-the-Money option is ₹312, indicating a likely trading range for the week between 25,550 and 26,350, it added.

Nifty Options Strategy for 16 December 2025 Expiry Recommended Strategy: Bear Put Spread Axis Securities has suggested a Bear Put Spread strategy for Nifty options contracts expiring on 9 December 2025, forecasting a moderately bearish view.

A bear put spread options strategy involves buying a put option and selling another put option with a lower strike price and the same expiration date of the same underlying asset, which is Nifty 50 here. This strategy is used when the view is bearish.

Strategy Details Buy 1 lot Nifty 26,000 Put at ₹140 – 160

Sell 1 lot Nifty 25,750 Put at ₹60 – 70

Break Even Point: 25,915

The strategy involves buying one lot of the 26,000 strike Put Option and simultaneously selling one lot of the 25,750 strike Put Option.

Source: Axis Securities

Risk-Reward Analysis According to Axis Securities, the maximum potential risk for this Nifty options trading strategy is ₹6,455, whereas the potential maximum reward is ₹12,300.

“Traders may consider deploying this spread strategy to achieve moderate returns while maintaining controlled risk and reward,” said Axis Securities.

The brokerage firm advises traders to enter and exit all the legs in strategy together and square-off the strategy before the expiry session closes.