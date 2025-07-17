Nifty 50 Trading Strategy: Analysts recommend Bear Put Spread options strategy for 24 July expiry

The Indian stock market traded lower on Thursday, dragged by selling in IT and banking stocks, amid mixed global cues. The benchmark Sensex was marginally down, while the Nifty 50 slipped below the 25,200 level.

Advertisement

Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, SBI Life Insurance, ICICI Bank and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) shares were the top losers among the Nifty 50 constituents.

In the previous session, the equity market ended flat with a positive bias. The Sensex rose 63.57 points, or 0.08%, to close at 82,634.48, while the Nifty 50 closed 16.25 points, or 0.06%, higher at 25,212.05.

Nifty Options Highlights The highest Nifty Open Interest (OI) on the Call side is at the 25,300 strike, followed by 25,200 which could act as resistance levels. On the Put side, the highest Open Interest is at 25,000, followed by 25,200 which may serve as support levels, according to Axis Securities.

Advertisement

The premium for the At-the-Money option is Rs. 282, indicating a likely trading range for the week between 24,900 and 25,500, it added.

Nifty Options Strategy for 24 July 2025 Expiry Recommended Strategy: Bear Put Spread Axis Securities has suggested a Bear Put Spread strategy for Nifty options contracts expiring on 24 July 2025, reflecting a moderately bearish outlook.

A bear put spread involves buying a put option and selling another put option with a lower strike price on the same underlying asset, which is Nifty 50 here, and the same expiration date. This strategy is used when the view is bearish.

Strategy Details Buy Nifty 1 lot 25,200 Put at ₹110 - 130

Advertisement

Sell Nifty 1 lot 25,000 Put at ₹55 - 65

Break Even Point: 25,141

This strategy involves buying one lot of Nifty Put Option of 25,200 strike and simultaneously selling one lot of Nifty Put Option with a lower strike price of 25,000, Axis Securities said.

Risk-Reward Analysis According to analysts at Axis Securities, the maximum potential risk for this Nifty options trading strategy is ₹4,425, whereas the potential maximum reward is ₹10,575.

“Traders may consider deploying this spread strategy to achieve moderate returns while maintaining controlled risk and reward,” said the brokerage firm.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.