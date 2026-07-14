Nifty 50 Trading Strategy: Analysts recommend Bull Call Spread options strategy for 21 July expiry

The Indian stock market traded lower on Tuesday, following weak global cues, as investor risk sentiment dampened after the recent escalation of the US-Iran war in the Middle East and elevated crude oil prices.
The BSE Sensex declined 408.59 points, or 0.53%, to 77,207.81, while the Nifty 50 was down by 113.35 points, or 0.47%, at 24,097.65. The Bank Nifty index traded 608.05 points, or 1.05%, lower at 57,524.70.
Broader markets also reeled under selling pressure, as the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index dropped over half a percent each.
Among sectors, selling was seen in Nifty Auto, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Realty, Nifty FMCG and Nifty IT, while Nifty Pharma and Nifty Metals were trading in the green.
In the options segment, the highest Nifty Open Interest (OI) on the Call side is at the 24,500 strike, followed by 24,300 which could act as resistance levels. On the Put side, the highest OI is at 24,000 followed by 23,800 which may serve as support levels, Axis Securities said.
The premium for the At-the-Money option is ₹377, indicating a likely trading range for the week between 23,750 and 24,650, it added.
Recommended Strategy: Bull Call Spread
Axis Securities has recommended a Bull Call Spread strategy for Nifty options contracts expiring on 21 July 2026, expecting a moderately bullish view.
A bull call spread strategy involves buying a call option with a strike price slightly lower than current market price of the underlying asset, which is Nifty 50, and simultaneously selling another call option with a higher strike price (out-of-the-money), both with the same expiration date. This strategy is applied when the outlook is moderately bullish.
Buy 1 lot of Nifty 24,250 Call at ₹160 – ₹180
Sell 1 lot of Nifty 24,500 Call at ₹70 – ₹80
Break Even Point: 24,346
The strategy involves buying one lot of the 24,250 strike Call Option and simultaneously selling one lot of the 24,500 strike Call Option.
According to Axis Securities, the maximum potential risk for this Nifty options trading strategy is ₹6,240, whereas the potential maximum reward is ₹10,010.
Traders may consider deploying this spread strategy to achieve moderate returns while maintaining controlled risk and reward, said the brokerage firm. It suggested to enter and exit all the legs in strategy together and square-off the strategy before the expiry session closes.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.