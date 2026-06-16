Nifty 50 Trading Strategy: Analysts recommend Bull Call Spread options strategy for 23 June expiry

The Indian stock market traded higher on Tuesday, following a rally in global markets, as risk-sentiment improved after the announcement of the US-Iran peace deal and the fall in crude oil prices.

Gains in realty, IT, FMCG, and energy sectors were countered by selling in metals, pharma and PSU banking stocks.

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The Sensex was up 329.50 points, or 0.43%, at 76,593.83, while the Nifty 50 was trading 73.15 points, or 0.31%, higher at 23,927.05. The Bank Nifty index fell 87.35 points, or 0.15%, to 57,115.70.

Tata Consumer Products, HCL Technologies, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever were the top Nifty 50 gainers, while Hindalco Industries, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and HDFC Life Insurance Company were the top losers on the index.

In the previous session, the Indian stock market ended sharply higher, with the Sensex surging 736.38 points, or 0.97%, to close at 76,264.33, while the Nifty 50 settling 231.00 points, or 0.98%, higher at 23,853.90.

Nifty Open Interest Distribution In the options segment, the highest Nifty Open Interest (OI) on the Call side is at the 24,000 strike, followed by 23,900 which could act as resistance levels. On the Put side, the highest OI is at 23,500 followed by 23,800 which may serve as support levels, Axis Securities said.

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The premium for the At-the-Money option is ₹396, indicating a likely trading range for the week between 23,300 and 24,500, it added.

Nifty Options Strategy for 23 June 2026 Expiry Recommended Strategy: Bull Call Spread Axis Securities has recommended a Bull Call Spread strategy for Nifty options contracts expiring on 23 June 2026, expecting a moderately bullish view.

A bull call spread strategy involves buying a call option with a strike price slightly lower than current market price of the underlying asset, which is Nifty 50, and simultaneously selling another call option with a higher strike price (out-of-the-money), both with the same expiration date. This strategy is applied when the outlook is moderately bullish.

Strategy Details Buy 1 lot of Nifty 24,000 Call at ₹135 – ₹155

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Sell 1 lot of Nifty 24,300 Call at ₹57 – ₹68

Break Even Point: 24,083

The strategy involves buying one lot of the 24,000 strike Call Option and simultaneously selling one lot of the 24,300 strike Call Option.

Source: Axis Securities

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Risk-Reward Analysis According to Axis Securities, the maximum potential risk for this Nifty options trading strategy is ₹5,395, whereas the potential maximum reward is ₹14,105.

Traders may consider deploying this spread strategy to achieve moderate returns while maintaining controlled risk and reward, said the brokerage firm. It suggested to enter and exit all the legs in strategy together and square-off the strategy before the expiry session closes.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.