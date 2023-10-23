Nifty 50 tumbles 1.34%, largest intraday drop since March 2023 – key reasons
In 2023, the Nifty 50 has suffered a decline of over 1% on more than 11 occasions, with January 2023 having the most instances of such fall.
The Indian stocks experienced a dramatic downturn in Monday's trade, marking one of the bleakest intraday performances of the year. The Nifty 50 index plunged by 1.34% to reach a seven-week low at 19,281, registering the largest intraday drop since March 2023.
