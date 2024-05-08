Nifty 50 tumbles over 600 points in 4 sessions on heightened volatility, down 1.65% in May so far
Nifty 50 index plunges 609 points from May 3rd peak, marking a 1.65% decline this month. Mid- and small-cap stocks face substantial selling pressure.
Recent volatility has gripped Indian stocks, fueled by a multitude of factors, including uncertainty surrounding national elections, persistent foreign selling, elevated valuations, mixed Q4 earnings, and rising geopolitical tensions.
