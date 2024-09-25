Nifty 50 unbeatable since outsized US Fed rate cut: What should be your trading strategy amid high valuations?

Nikita Prasad
Published25 Sep 2024, 07:24 PM IST
Nifty 50 reversed course in the final hour of trade to close 0.25 per cent higher at 26,004.15 points (Image Credit: iStock)
Nifty 50 reversed course in the final hour of trade to close 0.25 per cent higher at 26,004.15 points (Image Credit: iStock)

The Nifty 50 reversed course in the final hour of trade to close 0.25% higher at 26,004.15 points, while the BSE Sensex was up 0.3% at 85,169.87, hitting an all-time high. Both the benchmark indexes had fallen as much as 0.2% earlier in the session.

The Nifty has hit new highs in every session since an outsized U.S. rate cut last week boosted investors' risk appetite, with nine of the thirteen major sectoral indexes logging gains on the day.

Benchmark Sensex closed above the 85,000 level for the first time while Nifty scaled the 26,000 peak at close on Wednesday as fag-end buying in banking and power shares helped stock markets recoup early losses.

After a see-saw trade during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 255.83 points or 0.30 per cent to settle at an all-time high of 85,169.87. During the day, it surged 333.38 points or 0.39 per cent to hit a record intra-day peak of 85,247.42. As many as 20 Sensex shares closed in green while 10 in red.

First Published:25 Sep 2024, 07:24 PM IST
Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

