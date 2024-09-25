The Nifty 50 reversed course in the final hour of trade to close 0.25% higher at 26,004.15 points, while the BSE Sensex was up 0.3% at 85,169.87, hitting an all-time high. Both the benchmark indexes had fallen as much as 0.2% earlier in the session. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nifty has hit new highs in every session since an outsized U.S. rate cut last week boosted investors' risk appetite, with nine of the thirteen major sectoral indexes logging gains on the day.

Benchmark Sensex closed above the 85,000 level for the first time while Nifty scaled the 26,000 peak at close on Wednesday as fag-end buying in banking and power shares helped stock markets recoup early losses.