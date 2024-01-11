Nifty 50 usually gains 6 months pre and post general elections despite volatility: Motilal Oswal
Nifty 50 tends to go higher in the six months before and after general elections, with an average growth of 21 per cent in the last five elections, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
Domestic equity benchmark Nifty 50 tends to go higher in six months before and after the general election even though the market may remain volatile for some time post-election results, according to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
