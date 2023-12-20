Nifty 50 valuations are rich, offer 8-10% upside in 2024, says HDFC Securities; lists out stocks to accumulate next year
The Nifty 50 index is now trading at ~23x FY24 and ~20x FY25 consensus EPS, indicating limited upside potential in the next 12 months, said the brokerage house. It believes growth hereon will be volume led while the margin expansion story is largely over.
The valuations of Indian stock market indices are rich and leave a little room for any large upside next year, according to brokerage firm HDFC Securities which expects Nifty 50 to see another 8-10% upside from the current levels.
