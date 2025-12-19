As the Nifty shines, smallcaps stumble—inside India’s two-speed market
As the Nifty 50 nears record ticks higher, smallcaps are telling a different story—raising questions about risk appetite, liquidity, and whether the divergence is cyclical or structural.
MUMBAI: With the benchmark Nifty 50 trading just 2% below its 52-week high, India’s equity market appears buoyant. But beneath the surface, a very different story is playing out. The Nifty Smallcap 250 remains nearly 12% off its peak, reflecting a sharp divergence that suggests investors are growing cautious about riskier corners of the market.