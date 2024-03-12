Nifty 500 beats key global indices over last 10 years; midcap outperforms smallcap, largecap indices: Motilal Oswal AMC
The Nifty 500 Index emerged as one of the top-performing global indexes over the past decade. Midcap index outperformed small-cap and largecap indices.
According to a study conducted by Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company (AMC), the Nifty 500 Index emerged as one of the top-performing global indexes over the past decade, delivering a return of approximately 16 per cent from December 31, 2013, to December 31, 2023.
