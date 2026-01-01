Nifty 50's 10-year winning streak: What a decade of gains means for 2026 - Check investment strategy

India stock market benchmark Nifty 50 closed 2025 with another year of gains, reinforcing its reputation as one of the most consistent equity indices globally over the past decade.

Between 2016 and 2025, the index delivered positive returns in all 10 years, navigating global slowdowns, policy shocks, the Covid-19 pandemic, and sharp global tightening cycles while maintaining a long-term upward trajectory. This consistency has played a key role in strengthening investor confidence in India’s equity markets and expanding domestic participation.

Nifty 10 year trend In 2016, the Nifty rose 3.01%, before turning decisively bullish in 2017, when the index surged 28.65%, driven by reform optimism, earnings upgrades and strong liquidity support.

Returns moderated again in 2018, with the index rising 3.15%, but momentum picked up in 2019, when the Nifty gained 12.02%. What stood out most was the index’s performance during the Covid period. Despite the sharp sell-off in early 2020, the Nifty ended that year with a 14.90% gain, followed by a powerful rally of 24.12% in 2021, fuelled by unprecedented liquidity, fiscal support and economic reopening.

The tightening of global financial conditions did slow returns, but did not derail the broader trend. In 2022, the Nifty still managed a 4.32% gain despite aggressive global rate hikes. Performance accelerated again in 2023, with a 19.42% rise, supported by strong domestic flows and improving earnings visibility. The index added 8.75% in 2024 and followed it up with another 10.28% gain in 2025, extending its rare streak of annual gains and highlighting its ability to compound steadily across market cycles.

Year Nifty 50 Returns (%) 2025 10.28 2024 8.75 2023 19.42 2022 4.32 2021 24.12 2020 14.90 2019 12.02 2018 3.15 2017 28.65 2016 4.06

Outlook 2026 Market participants note that while returns in recent years have been more measured compared to the post-Covid surge, the quality of gains has improved, with broader participation and healthier earnings support.

Reflecting on the market environment, Gaurav Bhandari, CEO of Monarch Networth Capital, said, “2025 has been a challenging and eventful year for investors. It has become increasingly difficult to outperform the broader markets, particularly within the mid- and small-cap segments, where valuations and volatility both remained elevated.” He added that while selective opportunities may emerge in early 2026, investors should remain cautious in the second half of the year amid uncertainty in the US economy and the risk of spillover from any global correction.

2026 Investment Strategy Looking ahead, brokerage houses remain constructive but measured on the Nifty’s prospects. Geojit Financial Services said the Nifty is currently hovering close to its December 2025 base-case target of 26,500, supported by strong domestic fundamentals and easing global risk factors. The brokerage marginally upgraded its December 2026 base target to 29,150, implying a potential 12% year-on-year return.

According to Geojit, the expected gains are likely to be driven by a pickup in private capital expenditure, a recovery in the earnings cycle and moderation in global risks. Benign inflation and an improving demand environment, supported by both fiscal and monetary measures, are seen aiding the domestic earnings turnaround. However, risks remain in the form of elevated valuations, low domestic inflation raising stagnation concerns, and the trajectory of US inflation and interest rates.

As investors position portfolios for 2026, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund continues to stress goal-based asset allocation, bottom-up stock selection and diversification across large caps, flexi-cap and multi-cap strategies. Hybrid funds are being recommended to smooth volatility, while higher-risk investors may selectively look at consumption, banking and financial services, and infrastructure themes.