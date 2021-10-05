After four consecutive days of sell-off heat, NSE Nifty snapped its losing streak on Monday. According to Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, NSE Nifty is bouncing back after testing its immediate support of 17,452 and this time the 50 stocks index may go beyond 18,000 levels by the end of October 2021.

The Choice Broking expert said that Nifty index has formed a Doji candlestick on 1st October and has also taken support at Middle Bollinger Band and 21 days SMA, which suggests a further upward move in the counter.

Highlighting the reason for this NSE Nifty target, Sumeet Bagadia said, "After setting an all-time high, the index showed some profit booking and retreated almost 500 points, and again retested the immediate support at 17,452.90 levels. Now a day, the nifty index is regaining again from the support, which indicates bullish movement towards 18,000 marks." Bagadia went on to add that Nifty has been trading above the Ichimoku Cloud formation and 50- Days SMA. A momentum indicator RSI (14) and Stochastic has also indicated a positive crossover, which supports the bullish trend.

"On the higher side, once Nifty crosses the psychological resistance of 18,000 levels, it may test 18,300 and 18,450 levels. However, on the downside, the Nifty-50 index may find support at around 17,450 and 17,300 levels," Bagadia concluded.

View Full Image Source: Choice Broking research team

Overall, the Nifty index has been rising continuously in a bullish trend from the last couple of days after given a breakout of its prior consolidation of 15,900 on 3rd August 2021 and rallied more than 1400 points till 7th September 2021. Thereafter, the index has traded into a narrow range with consolidation and again rebounded towards the new milestone and made a new high at 17792.95 levels on 17th September 2021.

From the high of 17792.95 levels, the 50 stocks index slipped almost 500 points and made a low at 17326.10 on 21st September 2021. The index regained on that day, closed with a positive move that was the fresh rally in the index has index gained more than 3 per cent from the low and set a new benchmark at 17947.65 levels on 24th September 2021.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

