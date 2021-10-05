Nifty abki bar 18,000 ke par, says Sumeet Bagadia

Highlighting the reason for this NSE Nifty target, Sumeet Bagadia said, "After setting an all-time high, the index showed some profit booking and retreated almost 500 points, and again retested the immediate support at 17,452.90 levels. Now a day, the nifty index is regaining again from the support, which indicates bullish movement towards 18,000 marks." Bagadia went on to add that Nifty has been trading above the Ichimoku Cloud formation and 50- Days SMA. A momentum indicator RSI (14) and Stochastic has also indicated a positive crossover, which supports the bullish trend.

