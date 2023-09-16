Nifty above 20,000: India best-performing market in September, over 40 smallcap stocks in green; What lies ahead?1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 08:11 PM IST
On the current bullish momentum, market analysts observed that India emerged as the best-performing large market in September with gains of over 4.5 per cent on several key indicators.
Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit their fresh record highs this week with frontline index Nifty50 breaching the psychological 20,000-mark on the back of strong macroeconomic indicators such as lower consumer price index (CPI) print, demand optimism in China, and hints of a pause in rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.
