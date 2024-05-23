Nifty above 22,900: What next for the index as poll results approach? Experts advise what investors should do now
Market buoyancy continued as Nifty reclaimed record high, gaining over 1.5%. Positive trend expected to persist with banking index adding momentum. Focus on heavyweight stocks advised.
Indian benchmark indices ended at record closing highs on Thursday with both the benchmarks Sensex and Nifty surging over 1.6 percent each. Both the benchmarks crossed significant levels in intra-day deals today. Sensex almost hit the 75,500 mark while Nifty crossed the 22,900 mark.
