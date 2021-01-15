Nifty again fails at 14600-14650 hurdle. What analysts say on today's fall

"The resistance patch of 14600-14650 has been very effective. The markets are finding it difficult to move up," said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments. "We need to get past 14700 in order to resume this uptrend. If the market manages to cross that level, the index should go up to levels closer to 15000. On the flip side, if we break the support of 14350, we can drop to 14000."