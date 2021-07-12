Nifty again fails at 15,800 hurdle but midcaps outperform. Key levels to watch

"The immediate support of 15630-15650 came into play once again and resulted in a minor upside recovery towards the close. The choppy trend continued in the market and there is no respite for bulls, after showing upside bounce from the lower support (15635) in previous session. As long as the support holds, the odds of market bounce back remain alive for the next 1-2 sessions. A decisive move below the support is likely to extend weakness to 15500 levels. On the upside bounce, the area of 15800 could be a crucial resistance to be watched," he added.

