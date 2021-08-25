Indian stock market indices Sensex and Nifty today ended flat as they succumbed to profit-taking after hitting new highs. The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.06% higher at 16,634 after hitting a new high of 16,712 while the Sensex settled marginally lower at 55,944. Losses in domestic financial stocks offset gains in technology and metal companies. Global markets were subdued ahead of US Fed's annual Jackson Hole event on Friday, where chairperson Jerome Powell is due to speak.

The Nifty has formed a double top kind of reversal formation near the 16700 resistance level, which is broadly negative for the market, said Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities. “However, the larger texture of the market is still bullish, but for day traders the 16700 levels would act as a major hurdle. On the flip side, a strong possibility of quick intraday correction up to 16580-16550 levels is not ruled out if the Nifty succeeds to trade below 16620," he added.

The broader markets however outperformed today as both BSE midcap and smallcap ended higher by 0.6% and 0.7% respectively.

Analysts expect Indian markets to consolidate in near term. “The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. But the pattern formation and the emergence of minor selling from the new all time highs could signal chances of consolidation or some more profit booking in the short term. On any weakness from here, the immediate support of 10 period EMA is placed around 16490 levels. Any upside rally could find resistance at 16720 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

The Nifty IT sub-index ended up 0.73%, while the Nifty Pharma index ended 0.33% lower and the Nifty Bank index was down 0.35%.

Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments, said it is not advisable to buy at current levels simply because the index has witnessed a one way rally and hence a "buy on dips" approach would be the address this market. Intra day corrections can be utilized to accumulate long positions."

TCS was the top gainer on the Sensex chart, rising 1.31%, followed by Infosys, Reliance Industries, Nestle India, ITC and HUL. On the other hand, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Maruti, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Axis Bank and UltraTech Cement were among the laggards, skidding as much as 3.51%.

Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder, Equity99, said the market looks strong ahead with midcaps and small-caps recovering post-sell-off while IT index looking strong. Nifty has strong & immediate support at 16600 followed by 16550 and 16475 while resistance for Nifty will be 16700 followed by 16740-16800, he added.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said “advance-decline ratio ended above 1:1 raising hopes of broader market recovery. Lower than average volumes reflects hesitation on the part of participants to enlarge their commitment on either side. A breakout of the 16712-16618 band on the Nifty will determine the near term trend of Nifty."

(With Agency Inputs)

