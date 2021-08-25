Nifty makes double-top reversal formation near 16700. Key levels to watch now

Analysts expect Indian markets to consolidate in near term. “The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. But the pattern formation and the emergence of minor selling from the new all time highs could signal chances of consolidation or some more profit booking in the short term. On any weakness from here, the immediate support of 10 period EMA is placed around 16490 levels. Any upside rally could find resistance at 16720 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

