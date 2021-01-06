Nifty again fails at the 14,200 hurdle. Analysts maintain buy-on-dips strategy

“Nifty trades around the 14100; midcap stocks have outperformed in the recent past and select stocks continue to remain in momentum. We believe within the structural up-move, interim correction phase is expected to play out. Expect volatility to increase significantly in the near term. There has been a shift in positions/interest from frontline stocks to the midcap space which usually in followed by a correction. FMCG stocks look attractive while Metals and Banking are expected to witness volatility. Traders are advised to keep leverage in control while investors can wait for a meaningful dip to buy aggressively."