Nifty again fails at the 15100-15200 hurdle. Key levels to watch now

“Highly volatile global markets are weighing heavy on our markets. However, this is a corrective pattern to the vertical rally that all indices across the world witnessed between 1st February to 16th February 2021. Today, Asian markets failed to hold initial gains and our markets also fell from the highs. We can see further fall in the market until indices cross 15280/51540 levels. On Tuesday, Nifty/Sensex would find the support between 14860/14890 (50150/50200) levels, however, on the dismissal of 14860/50150, indices could fall to 14730/50000 or 14650/49500 levels. The focus should be on the Oil & Gas related stocks."

