Nifty again fails at the 9,200 hurdle but midcaps outperform. What analysts say

"Nifty settled its closing at 9,029 level with the minor loss of 10 points; however in contrast, the Bank Nifty gave a closing at 17,440 with the gain of 160 points. We got a good opening on back of Asian markets and few large cap private banks. However, the index couldn’t sustain its early gains and started to fall during the mid of 1st session and filled the gap which it formed while giving an opening. The way the index gave a downside movement during the trading session, it seems that we might see a further downside movement in the Index in upcoming trading sessions. At present level, the index has strong support at 8950-8800 while upside resistance comes at 9350 level."