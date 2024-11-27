Nifty may retest its all-time high level. 3 stocks to lead the rally

Eicher Motors has been consolidating since April 2024, and recently, in November 2024, the stock tested its long-term 200-day moving average. The price has given a breakout from its short-term falling trendline, with a noticeable rise in volume. This indicates that the previous fall lacked strength, and now the stock seems ready for an upward move. A break above the ₹5,000 mark could potentially signal the next leg of the bull run. On the downside, ₹4,500 remains a support level.