Afraid to invest at a market peak? History says you shouldn't be.

The stock market touched a new all-time high today, prompting many investors to question whether they should pause their monthly contributions. While market peaks can trigger anxiety, new highs are not a sign to halt your investment plan; they are common milestones in a long-term investment journey. Historical evidence consistently shows that continuing disciplined, periodic investments—even when the benchmark indices are at record levels—does not penalize the patient, long-term investor.

Advertisement

Let's look at the data. An analysis of the Nifty 50 Total Return Index (TRI) from 2000 to 2025 shows that investing when the market is at an all-time high has historically delivered an average one-year return of nearly 13%. Over a three- and a five-year period, these returns were around 12%, a FundsIndia Research report showed.

There was a 77% chance of a positive return after one year (implying a 23% chance of loss), and a 34% chance of achieving a return of more than 20%. Compellingly, the analysis found no instances of a negative return over a five-year horizon. TRI is a powerful metric because it reflects total returns, factoring in both price changes and dividend reinvestments.

Long-term potential remains strong Vaqar Javed Khan, senior fundamental analyst at Angel One, said the data reaffirmed the long-term potential of Indian equities.

Advertisement

“Nifty has never delivered a negative five-year rolling return thanks to India’s structural growth and resilient earnings. With corporate profits expected to grow about 15% over FY25-27 and the index trading at a one-year forward price-to-earnings ratio of 19.5—close to its long-term median—investors with a five-year horizon can comfortably enter now. The US Fed’s rate cuts will also enhance India’s appeal as a global investment destination,” Khan said. He added that investors worried about near-term volatility could use a systematic investment plan (SIP) to smooth out their purchase prices.

A good entry point despite highs Echoing this view, Vikram Kasat, head of advisory at PL Capital, said, “It’s a good time for investors to enter the market. Indian equities are at record highs around, supported by festive demand, strong domestic sentiment, and optimism around a potential US-India trade deal.”

Advertisement

“After nearly 15 months of consolidation following the post-covid rally, the economy is showing renewed momentum with improving consumption and capital expenditure,” he said. “The Nifty is trading at 19 times one-year forward earnings — a 1% discount to its 15-year average and 5.5% below the 10-year average PE of 20.1. Valuing it at 19.2 based on September 2027 earnings-per-share of 1,499, we derive a 12-month target of 28,781, implying an upside potential of about 10-11% from current levels.”

Also Read | Market nears peak as weak dollar drives buying

Resistance, not reversal The Nifty has been testing a critical resistance zone after a recent push to its all-time high of 26,277.35 from September 2024. That initial record high was followed by a retreat, driven by factors such as high valuations, global uncertainty, and trade wars. Such brief pullbacks, analysts said, are normal when indices approach psychologically important levels.

Advertisement

India’s fundamentals still shine According to Thomas V Abraham, a fundamental analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, the long-term structural story is far from over. “Indian valuations have historically been higher than global peers, yet markets have delivered long-term returns of 12-13%, driven by sustained economic growth,” he said.

He added that the RBI's and the government’s pro-growth initiatives—from boosting credit for small businesses to expanding infrastructure—should help sustain the momentum. “India’s GDP growth for FY26 is expected between 6.6% and 6.9%, well ahead of major economies including China. Despite short-term volatility, investors should focus on value opportunities in fundamentally strong names,” Abraham said.

G. Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics Research, agreed that people need not fear investing current levels. “Yes, even now one can invest in the Nifty, Sensex, or a diversified basket of large-cap stocks. Over the next five years, Nifty and Sensex earnings could rise by about 50%, potentially translating into minimum returns of 50%,” he said.

Advertisement

He advised investors to concentrate on growth-oriented sectors such as banking, telecom and automobiles, which are likely to lead the next leg of the market rally.

The ultimate test: investing at the worst possible times The real proof of market resilience comes not from abstract peaks but from the most painful scenarios—buying right before a historic crash.

Consider the biggest drawdowns of the past two decades. In each case, even those with the most unfortunate timing, who invested at the absolute peak before a steep decline, saw their patience pay off in the long run.

During the dotcom crash, the Nifty collapsed more than 50% after 11 February 2000, yet an investor who bought at that peak and held on until 31 October 2025 earned 12.5% annually over 25 years and 8 months, multiplying their wealth more than 20 times.

Advertisement

The pattern repeats across other major selloffs. Those who bought at the pre-election peak on 14 January 2004 still earned 13.9% annually over 21 years and 9 months. Buying at the top before the global rate-hike selloff on 10 May 2006 yielded 11.7% annualised returns over 19 years and 5 months, despite a sharp 30% correction that followed.

Even the 2008 global financial crisis—the biggest crash in modern market history, with a 59.5% drawdown—rewarded patience. An investor who bought at the peak on 8 January 2008 earned 9.5% annually over nearly 18 years.

Subsequent shocks told the same story. The European debt scare of 5 November 2010, the yuan-driven global selloff beginning 3 March 2015, and the covid crash of 14 January 2020 all triggered declines ranging from 21% to 38%. Yet investors who bought at these peaks and held through to 31 October 2025 still earned double-digit annualised TRI returns, including 14.8% over 5 years and 9 months in the post-covid period.

Advertisement

Also Read | Held up by a few heavyweights, Sensex stands on shaky ground

Is this rising tide lifting all boats? Even as benchmark indices hover around record levels, a large portion of India’s listed stocks continue to trade far below their 52-week highs, reflecting an underlying divergence between headline indices and broader market sentiment.

A Mint analysis of 4,149 BSE-listed companies shows that the current market rally remains highly uneven. More than 80% of listed stocks are trading below their 52-week highs, with half of them — about 50% — down between 25% and 50%. Another 23% have slipped 10-25%.