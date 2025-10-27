While Nifty 50 tests all-time highs, these three stocks are still scraping the bottom
Ananya Roy 7 min read 27 Oct 2025, 02:35 pm IST
Summary
All three stocks are still struggling near their 52-week lows. Are they screaming buys or value traps? Let’s find out.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Markets are flirting with all-time highs. Nifty 50 had touched 26,200 in September 2024 before rising US yields and consequent foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows dragged it down to 21,800 levels in about five months. After a year of meandering about, the index is once again testing its lifetime highs.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story